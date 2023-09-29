French prosecutor probes transactions involving LVMH’s Arnault.

The Paris public prosecutor’s office confirmed on Friday that it is investigating financial transactions involving LVMH owner Bernard Arnault and Russian businessman Nikolai Sarkisov.

It confirmed the opening of a preliminary investigation, which in France does not necessarily imply wrongdoing by those concerned, for whom the presumption of innocence applies.

Arnault’s spokesperson declined to comment. Sarkisov could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Paris public prosecutor’s office said in an emailed statement to Reuters that a preliminary investigation had been launched in 2022 and confirmed that transactions involving Arnault and Sarkisov had been attached to these. It said it would not make any further comment on the ongoing investigations.

Le Monde, citing the French finance ministry’s financial intelligence unit Tracfin, reported on Thursday that Sarkisov had acquired real estate at a luxury Alpine resort via a complex transaction in which Arnault, through one of his companies, had provided a loan.

Tracfin last year stepped up its scrutiny of financial operations involving Russian investors following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The unit declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

An unidentified Tracfin official told Le Monde the transactions involving Arnault and Sarkisov, who both acted through a complex web of legal entities, could have been aimed at concealing the origins of the funds used.

The paper also cited a person close to Arnault as saying the deal was carried out in full respect of French law.

Le Monde said the probe centred on the purchase of more than a dozen apartments in the ski resort of Courchevel, where Arnault’s luxury-to-real-estate conglomerate LVMH and related holding structures own several major properties.

By Tassilo Hummel, Mimosa Spencer and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editors: Richard Lough, Alexander Smith and Mark Potter

Learn more:

Bernard Arnault Has Spent €215 Million Buying Dip in LVMH Stock

Billionaire Bernard Arnault has bought €215 million ($230 million) of LVMH shares since the luxury conglomerate’s disappointing earnings in late July contributed to a drop in the stock price.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholders’ documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.