Gucci and Adidas Announce Collaboration

A preview of the collection was released on the runway of Gucci’s Fall Winter Collection in Milan Friday afternoon. Pieces included apparel, footwear and accessories, and feature a combined logo of both Adidas and Gucci.

A spokesperson for Gucci said the collection “combines the heritage and the creative codes of both brands,” but declined to share additional information with BoF.

In a note sent to clients, analysts at Jefferies said they believed the collection would be “commercially successful,” as the appetite for collaborations between sportswear and luxury houses grows.

In January, Adidas teamed up with Prada on a collection of ready-to-wear and accessories that were made from Prada’s Re-Nylon fabric. Nike’s collaboration with Louis Vuitton, designed by Virgil Abloh for his Spring/Summer 2022 collection, sold for sky-high prices at Sotheby’s in early February.

