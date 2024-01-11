Harry Styles Invests in S.S. Daley

Harry Styles has taken a minority stake in emerging British label S.S. Daley, the brand said in a statement after designer Steven Stokey-Daley’s show at Florentine trade fair Pitti Uomo on Thursday.

Styles has been a fan of S.S. Daley — best known for its modern, gender-fluid take on traditional British upper crust looks — ever since stylist Harry Lambert dressed the singer in early pieces from the brand for his “Golden” music video in 2020.

In 2022, the brand won the LVMH Prize for Young Designers and was named Best Emerging Designer at the Fashion Awards.

Now, S.S. Daley is aiming to grow its direct-to-consumer business as it pursues “sustainable and long-term expansion.”

”Harry and I have a shared vision for the future of S.S. Daley and we look forward to this new chapter together as we focus on brand longevity and scaling the business into a modern British heritage house,” Stokey-Daley said.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed

Britain’s S.S. Daley Wins the LVMH Prize

ERL and Winnie New York were runners-up. Steven Stokey-Daley will be awarded €300,000 and a year of mentorship from executives of luxury’s biggest conglomerate.