Hermès to Open Two New Leather Workshops in France

One facility, which will be located in Charente, in the municipality of L’Isle-d’Espagnac, will open in 2025, while the other will be in Gironde, in the municipality of Loupes, and will open in 2026.

The new workshops in Gironde and Charente will create about 500 new jobs, the luxury goods company said in a statement Tuesday. Three other leather new goods sites from Hermès are currently under construction in Tournes, Cliron and Riom.

Hermès is ramping up its leather goods production in response to consumer demand, although the company limits the growth of its leather goods. Hermès sales growth dipped last quarter, as its self-imposed production limitations kept the company from hitting industry forecasts.

”Contrary to what people may think, we’re always very sad when we have to say to our customers, ‘no’, because we don’t have [enough bags],” executive chairman Axel Dumas told reporters last month.

