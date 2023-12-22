default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Jacquemus CEO Bastien Daguzan Departs

Bastien Daguzan is leaving Jacquemus.
By

Bastien Daguzan is leaving his post as chief executive of Jacquemus effective immediately, a spokesperson for the brand confirmed.

“I would like to thank Simon for his trust and the incredible journey we have been on together with the team. He has always been an immense source of inspiration; I am so proud to have been a part of this adventure,” Daguzan said in a statement.

Daguzan joined Jacquemus officially as CEO in May 2022, though he had a long-standing relationship with the brand: He consulted with Jacquemus while he was serving as the general manager of Paco Rabanne and had been a fixture at its runway shows. He was the brand’s first CEO after founder Simon Porte Jacquemus himself, who previously held the positions of both creative director and CEO.

“Bastien has been a driving force behind the business and its leadership. We wish him well in his new endeavor,” Jacquemus said in a statement.

Under his tenure, the buzzy independent French label continued to expand its reach. It opened its first flagship in a 3,200 square-foot, two-level space on Paris’ Avenue Montaigne, in September 2022, and hit €200 million ($220 million) in sales in 2022.

Learn more:

Jacquemus: A Fashion Star’s Business Vision

For the first-time, the industry’s hottest independent designer — a charismatic, social-media savvy storyteller from the south of France — reveals the financial underpinnings of his burgeoning company and plans for the next phase of growth.

Diana Pearl
Diana Pearl

Diana Pearl is News and Features Editor at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s marketing and media coverage.

