Jane Birkin, Anglo-French Style Icon, Has Died

How a unique approach to supply chain, design, communications and retail has powered blockbuster demand for iconic bags like the Birkin and Kelly, enabling the French leather goods house to face down rivals and become a global megabrand with a market capitalisation greater than Nike’s.
Organic revenue at the French group’s crucial fashion and leather goods unit rose 9 percent, missing analyst expectations.
As China recovery remains rocky and US shoppers continue to tighten their purse strings, top luxury stocks have seen their value slump.
Kamali, a former design director at Saint Laurent, had previously been tapped to lead a parallel studio at Chloé as the brand prepared for Gabriela Hearst’s exit.
With his first Louis Vuitton men’s show behind him, BoF 500 cover star Pharrell Williams shares his long-term vision for the future of Louis Vuitton, and luxury itself, with BoF’s Imran Amed.