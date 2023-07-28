Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS to Collaborate on Collection

The Business of Fashion
Sales at the Birkin bag maker accelerated in the second quarter, contrasting with softening demand at several key rivals.
The French group has the option to acquire 100 percent of the Italian label within five years. Kering chairman François-Henri Pinault described the deal as a ‘first step’ in a broader partnership with Qatari investment fund Mayhoola.
Sales in America were boosted by the company’s acquisition of the Tom Ford fashion business, as well as double digit growth at Zegna and Thom Browne.
Star designer Phoebe Philo is one step closer to launching her new namesake label. Today, the brand, which is set to debut digitally in September, began registering customers at phobephilo.com, fuelling anticipation amongst her fanbase of “Philophiles.”