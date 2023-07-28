Kering Names New CFO Armelle Poulou

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The deal with the Italian shoe brand boosts hard-luxury specialist Richemont’s position in the fashion space.
Sales at the Birkin bag maker accelerated in the second quarter, contrasting with softening demand at several key rivals.
The French group has the option to acquire 100 percent of the Italian label within five years. Kering chairman François-Henri Pinault described the deal as a ‘first step’ in a broader partnership with Qatari investment fund Mayhoola.
Sales in America were boosted by the company’s acquisition of the Tom Ford fashion business, as well as double digit growth at Zegna and Thom Browne.