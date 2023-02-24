default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Louis Vuitton Signs BTS Star J-Hope as Ambassador

In a joint post with Louis Vuitton on Friday, K-pop star J-Hope — who was in attendance at the luxury brand’s January menswear show in Paris — shared the news with his 44 million followers on Instagram.
BTS, Kpop, J-Hope, Louis Vuitton ambassador
The BTS star shared the news with his 44 million Instagram followers in a joint post with Louis Vuitton. (Louis Vuitton )
By

K-pop performer J-Hope has signed on as Louis Vuitton’s latest ambassador.

The star — who was in attendance at the luxury brand’s January menswear show in Paris — announced the news to his 44 million Instagram followers in a joint post with the brand.

Aside from his role in Korean supergroup BTS, which is currently on hiatus, J-Hope has established a thriving solo musical career, and was booked as a headline act at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival last July.

His appointment is the latest of an increasing number of luxury tie-ups with Kpop artists, as brands seek to capitalise on the genre’s global, young and die-hard fanbase. In January, Dior announced a partnership with fellow BTS member Jimin, while Valentino penned a deal with the group’s rapper, Suga. Girl group Blackpink’s stars Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé also all have deals with French fashion houses (Celine, Chanel, Dior and Saint Laurent, respectively).

Learn more:

Why K-Pop Rules Fashion Week

From Prada to Dior, fashion’s embrace of Korean pop stars is going into overdrive as brands look to Asian consumers to fuel growth.

