Louis Vuitton Signs BTS Star J-Hope as Ambassador

K-pop performer J-Hope has signed on as Louis Vuitton’s latest ambassador.

The star — who was in attendance at the luxury brand’s January menswear show in Paris — announced the news to his 44 million Instagram followers in a joint post with the brand.

Aside from his role in Korean supergroup BTS, which is currently on hiatus, J-Hope has established a thriving solo musical career, and was booked as a headline act at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival last July.

His appointment is the latest of an increasing number of luxury tie-ups with Kpop artists, as brands seek to capitalise on the genre’s global, young and die-hard fanbase. In January, Dior announced a partnership with fellow BTS member Jimin, while Valentino penned a deal with the group’s rapper, Suga. Girl group Blackpink’s stars Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé also all have deals with French fashion houses (Celine, Chanel, Dior and Saint Laurent, respectively).

