Louis Vuitton Signs BTS Star J-Hope as Ambassador

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Creative director Daniel Lee’s debut show underscored the luxury industry’s focus on designer shoes to drive growth, with a big nod to the hybrid glam-comfort styles that luxury customers now crave.
The Italian ski-wear brand’s large-scale events are a good example of how it’s able to play in the same league as brands with significantly larger budgets, argues Luca Solca.
CEO Michael Kliger said the company would increase its focus on cultivating a top-end clientele as demand from aspirational consumers softens.
La DoubleJ, the Milan-based lifestyle brand best known for its exuberant, joyful prints and cheeky sense of humour, has named Maureen Chiquet its new chairwoman as it looks to ramp up global growth.