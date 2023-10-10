default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

LVMH Sales Growth Slows as Global Luxury Demand Cools

Organic revenue at the French group’s crucial fashion and leather goods unit rose 9 percent, missing analyst expectations.
LVMH is cracking down on counterfeits. Shutterstock.
LVMH’s sales growth softened in the third quarter as shoppers reined in spending on high-end Cognac and costly handbags. (Shutterstock)
By

LVMH’s sales growth softened in the third quarter as shoppers reined in spending on high-end Cognac and costly handbags, more evidence the post-pandemic luxury boom is waning.

Organic revenue at the French group’s crucial fashion and leather goods unit — which includes the Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior labels — rose 9 percent, the company said Tuesday. Analysts expected an 11.2 percent increase. Sales at the wines and spirits unit tumbled 14 percent, much worse than expected.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, a favorite of investors in recent years, has lost some luster as China’s recovery underwhelms and demand from US consumers cools. The luxury group passed the crown of Europe’s most valuable company last month to drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S.

Shares of the Tiffany & Co. owner dropped by almost a fifth from a record in April, though are still up 7.9% this year.

Overall, the group posted 9 percent organic revenue growth, also below estimates. LVMH is considered a bellwether for the luxury sector, and rivals Hermes International and Gucci owner Kering SA report later this month.

By Angelina Rascouet.

Learn more:

How LVMH Dominates the Luxury Business

Above all, the French group benefits from the sheer scale of its megabrand Louis Vuitton, setting in motion a virtuous cycle that powers profit generation, explains Luca Solca.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholders’ documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.

In This Article
Topics

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Thom Browne: The Five Hundred Million Dollar Man

Twenty years ago, people laughed at him in his shrunken grey suit. Now he’s showing haute couture in Paris, publishing a weighty monograph on his career, and chairing the CFDA. Who’s laughing now?

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index