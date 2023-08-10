LVMH Tops $22 Billion Luxury Rally as China Lifts Travel Ban

The Business of Fashion
The parent company of Coach is taking control of the brands, owned by Capri Holdings, adding heft to its portfolio in a bid to better compete with Europe’s luxury heavyweights.
Luxury brands are betting on store upgrades, tax-free shopping and VIC strategies to drive sales in China, writes Pierre Mallevays.
Auberge Resorts Collection CMO Mike Minchin shares how an evolution of experience-driven travel and turn-key service are bolstering success in the hospitality sector — and how fashion can stand to benefit.