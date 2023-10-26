Moncler Quarterly Sales Up 7 Percent in Line With Analyst Expectations

Sales at Italian luxury group Moncler rose 7 percent at constant exchange rates in the third quarter, in line with analyst expectations, thanks to growth in Asia and despite a decline in the Americas.

Total sales reached €670 million ($705 million) in the July-September period, matching an analyst consensus provided by the company.

By Elisa Anzolin; Editor: Alvise Armellini

Learn more:

Moncler Sales Seen Rising Despite Luxury Concerns