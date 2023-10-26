default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Moncler Quarterly Sales Up 7 Percent in Line With Analyst Expectations

A guest wears a Moncler puffer jacket at Milan Men's Fashion Week on January 15, 2022. Moncler announced in January that it will stop using fur in all products by A/W 2023.
Moncler quarterly sales up 7 percent in line with analyst expectations (Getty Images)
By

Sales at Italian luxury group Moncler rose 7 percent at constant exchange rates in the third quarter, in line with analyst expectations, thanks to growth in Asia and despite a decline in the Americas.

Total sales reached €670 million ($705 million) in the July-September period, matching an analyst consensus provided by the company.

By Elisa Anzolin

