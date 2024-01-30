Moschino Names Adrian Appiolaza as Creative Director

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus staged an outing at the Fondation Maeght that put his own 'pop luxury' twist on a push upmarket.
Christian Dior Couture hopes to reinvigorate its watch division by relaunching its early 2000s Chiffre Rouge line — this time with fancier complications and a price to match.
The return to Paris Fashion Week this February will be ‘fun and playful,’ said CEO Cristiano Fagnani. ‘Youth comes first, with our connection to culture and style.’
The ultra-wealthy are spending more on luxury than ever before — and, amid a broader market slowdown, winning them over is becoming a competitive battleground for brands. BoF breaks down how strategies from Gucci, Mytheresa and Tiffany & Co. are successfully building closer relationships with top clients.