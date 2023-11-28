Mytheresa’s Growth, Profits Slip Amid Luxury Slowdown

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
Across its 53-year history, international art fair Art Basel has been quick to innovate, catering to a rapidly developing art market and its customers. Today, it is utilising its expertise to help fashion and luxury do the same.
Almost 50 years since the creation of the ‘Wrap Dress,’ von Fürstenberg reflects on the highs and lows of her eponymous brand.
While Chanel recently restaged its latest cruise show in nearby Shenzhen, Louis Vuitton is betting on Hong Kong for the unveiling of Pharrell’s second collection for the house.
The Colombian designer faces up to 20 years in jail and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.