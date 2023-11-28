default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Mytheresa’s Growth, Profits Slip Amid Luxury Slowdown

Mytheresa has opened an e-boutique on JD.com's platform.
Mytheresa's sales growth and profits fell in its fiscal first quarter of 2024 amid macroeconomic challenges. (Mytheresa)
By

The luxury e-tailer saw modest growth as aspirational luxury consumers cut back on nonessential spending. In its first quarter of the year that ended in September, Mytheresa’s gross merchandise volume — a measure of goods sold on the platform — rose 3 percent year over year to €204 million ($224 million), against a 13 percent increase in the previous quarter.

The company’s profit margins also fell as price-conscious consumers flocked to competitors offering steeper discounts. Mytheresa’s gross profit margins slipped 7 percentage points in the first quarter, and its profits on the basis of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation dropped more than 100 percent.

Mytheresa said it expects sales and profits for the full fiscal year ending in June to come in at the lower end of its previous guidance, with 8 percent year-over-year sales growth and 3 percent EBITDA profit margins. Investors appeared spooked about Mytheresa’s growth prospects. The company’s stock dropped more than 5 percent following its earnings release.

Still, as aspirational consumers’ spending power remains challenged, Mytheresa made inroads with its focus on growing its cohort of high-spending clients. Its top customers grew 19 percent in the first quarter, and that segment accounted for nearly 40 percent of sales in the same period. That was due in part to the company partnering with brands like Erdem and Rabanne to offer exclusive in-person experiences for top clients. This concentration on high spenders helped Mytheresa’s average order value increase 5 percent to €660.

Learn more:

US Sales and Top Spending Customers Drive Sales at Mytheresa

The Munich-based e-tailer is benefitting from its focus on courting luxury’s wealthiest shoppers, CEO Michael Kliger told BoF.

About the author
Malique Morris
Malique Morris

Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

At Art Basel, Lessons in Engaging Luxury Customers

Across its 53-year history, international art fair Art Basel has been quick to innovate, catering to a rapidly developing art market and its customers. Today, it is utilising its expertise to help fashion and luxury do the same.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023 Live
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023 Live