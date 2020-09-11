Prada Says China Sales To Date Well Above 2019 Levels

The Business of Fashion
The luxury-goods industry’s first slowdown since the pandemic is separating the winners from the losers.
Matter and Shape is a new design fair set to be held in the Tuileries Garden during Paris Fashion Week.
Quarterly sales fell by 13 percent, with weakness at Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, as well as work-in-progress Gucci, as the group struggles to cope with slowing luxury demand.
Sales at the French leather goods powerhouse rose briskly in the third quarter, far surpassing expectations and outshining rivals.