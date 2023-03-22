Puppets and Puppets, Elena Velez Win Fashion Trust US Awards

Fashion Trust US, a non-profit organisation founded in 2022 to support emerging talent, awarded grants and mentorship to six brands as part of its inaugural ceremony in Los Angeles Tuesday evening.

Elena Velez, winner of the 2022 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund, took home FTUS’ Sustainability Award, while fellow New York City-based label Puppets and Puppets won the Google Creativity Award. Soull and Dynasty Ogun of L’Enchanteur won the Jewellery Award, while Papa Oppong was selected for the Graduate Award sponsored by Shop with Google. Ainsling Camps won the St. John Ready-to-Wear Award, with which Camps will be able to produce a collaboration with the Lanvin-Group owned brand.

The award ceremony was hosted by comedian Phoebe Robinson. Award finalists were selected by FTUS board members, including Karla Welch, Laura Brown, Samira Nasr, Tania Fares and Anne Crawford.

