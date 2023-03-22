default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Puppets and Puppets, Elena Velez Win Fashion Trust US Awards

Fashion Trust US, a non-profit organisation founded in 2022 to support emerging talent, awarded grants and mentorship to six brands as part of its inaugural ceremony.
Carly Mark of Puppets and Puppets. (Stefanie Keenan)
By

Fashion Trust US, a non-profit organisation founded in 2022 to support emerging talent, awarded grants and mentorship to six brands as part of its inaugural ceremony in Los Angeles Tuesday evening.

Elena Velez, winner of the 2022 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund, took home FTUS’ Sustainability Award, while fellow New York City-based label Puppets and Puppets won the Google Creativity Award. Soull and Dynasty Ogun of L’Enchanteur won the Jewellery Award, while Papa Oppong was selected for the Graduate Award sponsored by Shop with Google. Ainsling Camps won the St. John Ready-to-Wear Award, with which Camps will be able to produce a collaboration with the Lanvin-Group owned brand.

The award ceremony was hosted by comedian Phoebe Robinson. Award finalists were selected by FTUS board members, including Karla Welch, Laura Brown, Samira Nasr, Tania Fares and Anne Crawford.

How Elena Velez Is Turning Buzz Into a Business

The designer is developing a business model that does not rely on industry connections. Now, as her first collection hits Ssense, her strategy to prioritise collaborations and Midwest craftsmanship will be put to the test.




In This Article
Topics

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Fashion’s Future at Auction Houses

Traditional auction houses like Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Philips — known for selling Warhols, Picassos and antiques — are using Birkins and Jordans to cultivate their next generation of collectors.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech