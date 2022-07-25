default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Raf Simons to Make London Fashion Week Debut

Burberry and JW Anderson will return to the calendar, while Victoria Beckham decamps to Paris.
Models walked on tables at Burberry’s fall-winter 2022 show by Riccardo Tisci. The brand’s plan to reinvigorate sales by moving upmarket is still incomplete.
Models walked on tables at Burberry's fall-winter 2022 show by Riccardo Tisci. (Burberry)
By

Burberry will return to the official London Fashion Week line-up this September after a stint showing off-calendar, the British Fashion Council said in its provisional schedule released Monday.

JW Anderson will also return after a few seasons of showing in Paris and Milan, while the namesake brand of Prada’s co-creative director Raf Simons will show in the British capital for the first time.

”It’s been a dream for a while to show in London — a city where fashion and creativity is omnipresent in the streets, and where I see exceptional people with a strong unique style,” Simons said in a statement.

It marks a boon for the event, which in recent seasons has been lacking in big brand names that typically act as a draw for international editors and buyers. Last week, Victoria Beckham confirmed plans to show in Paris.

Burberry, JW Anderson and Raf Simons join London Fashion Week fixtures like Simone Rocha, Erdem and Roksanda, as well as emerging talents like Nensi Dojaka and Supriya Lele.

