Richard Malone, Supriya Lele Among Brands Shortlisted for The BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund

Vogue announced on Wednesday the shortlist for the annual fund, which includes 11 designers in the running for a £200,000 cash prize.

The 11 British creative fashion talents include: Alighieri, Asai, Bethany Williams, Chopova Lowena, Completedworks, E.L.V. Denim, Halpern, Kwaidan Editions, Olubiyi Thomas, Richard Malone and Supriya Lele.

The designers have all contributed towards efforts to combat the challenges Covid-19 has created within the fashion industry. Rosh Mahtani, founder of jewellery brand Alighieri, donated proceeds to Refuge charity specialising in supporting victims of abuse. Bethany Williams collaborated with Magpie Project which helps to provide support for parents and under 5′s in temporary or unsuitable East London accommodation in her Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

“Now more than ever, we must continue to champion young designers who bring so much inspiration and diversity to British fashion,” said British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful in statement.