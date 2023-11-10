default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Richemont Sees Growth Easing as Economic Worries Rise

Shares in the Cartier-owner fell 6 percent after first-half profits missed forecasts.
The exterior of a Cartier store in London. Store signs are shown above the door and on a red flag hanging outside.
Cartier-owner Richemont reported worse-than-expected results for the first half of the year. (Shutterstock)
By

Luxury group Richemont cautioned on Friday that economic worries and global tensions were weighing on consumer spending as the owner of Cartier jewellery reported first-half profits that missed forecasts, sending its shares down 6 percent.

The Swiss company, which also owns several high-end Swiss watch brands, such as IWC and Vacheron Constantin, is the latest luxury specialist to flag a slowdown in recent months as the post-pandemic spree wears off.

French rival LVMH last month reported a slowdown in demand for high-end goods in the United States and Europe where rising prices have prompted shoppers, especially younger generations, to cut back on spending.

Richemont on Friday joined what Bernstein analyst Luca Solca called the “moderation club,” reporting constant currency sales growth easing to a 5 percent rate in July to September.

Sales had increased by 19 percennt in the April to June period.

Richemont Chairman Johann Rupert said inflation, slowing economic growth and geopolitical insecurities were dampening sentiment, while the full effects of rising interest rates were still to be seen.

“It’s no surprise to us that the market will slow down and across all asset classes, because that’s the purpose,” Rupert told reporters, referring to higher interest rates.

The post-COVID feel-good factor in China had also dissipated, as a property crisis and record youth unemployment have weighed on sentiment.

“They’re not going out to bust their credit cards,” Rupert said referring to Chinese customers, who make up 30 percent of Richemont’s sales. “There is a bit of caution on their side.”

Still, Rupert said Richemont was well equipped to withstand the slowdown, with cash on hand to continue investing in boutiques, products and marketing.

“I’m very positive about the medium term outlook. I’ve been involved with Cartier since 1976, trust me, I’ve seen a bunch of ups and downs and ups and downs,” he said.

“So, I’m not concerned about the next three to five years. Certainly, we will use the opportunity to gain market share because we’re in a position to support ourselves.”

In the six months to the end of September, Richemont’s sales rose by 6 percent to €10.22 billion ($10.9 billion), short of the €10.34 billion expected by analysts, while profit of €1.51 billion was below the €2.17 billion euros forecast by analysts in a consensus cited by Zuercher Kantonalbank.

Still, despite missing sales and profit expectations, the company’s performances in the United States and in jewellery sales were better than expected, said Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox, noting the outlook for a soft landing and expectations for improvement in China were “remarkably decent.”

This article was written by John Revill and Mimosa Spencer from Reuters and was legally licensed through the DiveMarketplace by Industry Dive. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@industrydive.com.

Learn more:

Why Some Luxury Groups Are Doing Better Than Others

The slowdown in demand for high-end brands is hitting the sector unevenly, as seen in the polarised third-quarter from Hermès, Kering and others.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Balmain: The House Olivier Rousteing Rebuilt

The designer’s extravagant vision and charismatic persona have taken the Parisian luxury house’s annual sales from €20 million to €300 million, Rousteing revealed in an exclusive interview with Laurence Benaïm which covers opulence, longevity, diversity and the aftermath of a shocking robbery.

Where Will Mumbai’s Luxury Customers Shop?

As attention shifts to India’s high-potential luxury market, Mumbai’s traditional luxury district could give the new Jio World Plaza mega-mall a run for its money, writes Imran Amed.

Phoebe Philo’s First Drop, Explained

On Monday, the star designer released her namesake label’s first products, serving up ‘Old Celine’ chic spiked with a raunchier undercurrent. BoF breaks down the drop, as well as a go-to-market strategy that couldn’t be further from the standard luxury playbook.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023