default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Shang Xia Names Sophia Wu CEO

Sophia Wu
Sophia Wu (Shang Xia)
By

Wu, previously chief operating officer, replaces Jiang Qiong Er, who founded the Chinese luxury brand with Hermès in 2010 and served as its chief executive for 12 years. Jiang will stay on as a board member and start a new advisory role at Exor, the Agnelli family holding company that acquired a majority stake in Shang Xia in December 2020 for around €80 million. Its portfolio includes Christian Louboutin, Ferrari, Italian football club Juventus and The Economist Group. In September 2021, Shang Xia hired designer Yang Li, a Beijing-born Central Saint Martins alum, to “wake up” the brand.

Learn more:

Is It Finally Time for Chinese Luxury to Go Global?

Hermès, Kering and Richemont have all dabbled in Chinese luxury brands but none have so far been a big international hit. Insiders now reckon they know why.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Building a DRC Challenger Brand
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Building a DRC Challenger Brand