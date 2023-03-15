default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Sulwhasoo Names Actress Tilda Swinton as Global Ambassador

South Korean skincare brand, Sulwhasoo, announces actress Tilda Swinton as its global ambassador.
Korean skincare brand, Sulwhasoo, announces actress Tilda Swinton as its global ambassador. (Sulwhasoo)
By

The actress is the latest celebrity to join the Sulwhasoo brand. Korean popstar Rosé from the musical group Blackpink, was tapped by the line in October 2022. The two celebrities will partner on the skincare brand’s “Rebloom” campaign, which launches this month.

This announcement comes days after Sulwhasoo announced a year-long partnership with The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Sulwhasoo will support the museum through a number of panels and events.

The two partnerships will solidify the brand’s position in the US beauty market, which is a focus in 2023.

Learn More:

Unravelling the K-Beauty Paradox

South Korea is one of the world’s leading exporters of beauty products but the narrow definition of ‘K-beauty’ in international markets means many exciting brands in Seoul have yet to go global.



