Sulwhasoo Names Actress Tilda Swinton as Global Ambassador

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The makeup artist-turned-founder wants to fly solo with her second act: clean makeup range, Jones Road. Can she?
South Korea is one of the world’s leading exporters of beauty products but the narrow definition of ‘K-beauty’ in international markets means many exciting brands in Seoul have yet to go global.
The LVMH-owned beauty giant opened its first brick-and-mortar location in the UK after launching digital-first last October. The Business of Beauty breaks down Sephora’s strategy and what’s at stake for the retailer.
Amidst a battle over the meaning of “natural” and “clean” beauty, the Estée Lauder-backed skincare brand is betting on lab-grown ingredients to propel its growth.