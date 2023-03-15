Sulwhasoo Names Actress Tilda Swinton as Global Ambassador

The actress is the latest celebrity to join the Sulwhasoo brand. Korean popstar Rosé from the musical group Blackpink, was tapped by the line in October 2022. The two celebrities will partner on the skincare brand’s “Rebloom” campaign, which launches this month.

This announcement comes days after Sulwhasoo announced a year-long partnership with The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Sulwhasoo will support the museum through a number of panels and events.

The two partnerships will solidify the brand’s position in the US beauty market, which is a focus in 2023.

