Unravelling the K-Beauty Paradox

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Korean beauty is transcending its cult of cute, riding a wave of remarkable innovation. Will it last, asks Sarah Brown, and what does it mean for the industry’s established superpowers?
Looking at the replica of his grandmother’s kitchen, where skincare products maker Amorepacific began, Suh says that becoming one of the world’s elite beauty brands is his ambition.
Influencer Irene Kim and V&A curator Rosalie Kim join Chanel executive Yana Peel to chart South Korea’s rise to global creative juggernaut.
The makeup artist-turned-founder wants to fly solo with her second act: clean makeup range, Jones Road. Can she?
The LVMH-owned beauty giant opened its first brick-and-mortar location in the UK after launching digital-first last October. The Business of Beauty breaks down Sephora’s strategy and what’s at stake for the retailer.
Amidst a battle over the meaning of “natural” and “clean” beauty, the Estée Lauder-backed skincare brand is betting on lab-grown ingredients to propel its growth.
Hirons is arguably the most important figure in British beauty, but she’ll test the limit of her authority as she transitions from skin care expert to brand founder with her new line Skin Rocks.