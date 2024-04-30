Tapestry-Capri Deal to Face September Hearing

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
A runway show at corporate headquarters underscored how the brand’s nearly decade-long quest to elevate its image — and prices — is finally paying off.
Mining company Anglo American is considering offloading its storied diamond unit. It won’t be an easy sell.
The deal is expected to help tip the company into profit for the first time and has got some speculating whether Beckham may one day eclipse her husband in money-making potential.
The designer has always been an arch perfectionist, a quality that has been central to his success but which clashes with the demands on creative directors today, writes Imran Amed.