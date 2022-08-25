Thom Browne Named Notre Dame Artist-in-Residence

The fashion designer and Notre Dame alumnus will join the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study. The research group brings together experts and students from various disciplines, including public health, technology, history and art each year to investigate a particular theme. Browne will do visits to campus and contribute to research on the idea of public life.

”We are thrilled to have him back at his alma mater and to host a university-wide discussion of how fashion and design shape public life,” said Meghan Sullivan, professor of philosophy, who is teaching a course “Strong Suits: The Art, Philosophy, and Business of Thom Browne” during the spring semester.

The Zegna-owned brand seeks to double sales to over $500 million from $230 million in 2021 while maintaining its insider cachet. CEO Rodrigo Bazan sees opening intimate boutiques in offbeat locations as a path to keep growing in a luxury market dominated by European giants.