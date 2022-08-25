default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Thom Browne Named Notre Dame Artist-in-Residence

Thom Browne walks the runway during a menswear show at Paris Fashion Week in 2017.
Thom Browne walks the runway during a menswear show at Paris Fashion Week. (Victor Boyko)
By

The fashion designer and Notre Dame alumnus will join the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study. The research group brings together experts and students from various disciplines, including public health, technology, history and art each year to investigate a particular theme. Browne will do visits to campus and contribute to research on the idea of public life.

”We are thrilled to have him back at his alma mater and to host a university-wide discussion of how fashion and design shape public life,” said Meghan Sullivan, professor of philosophy, who is teaching a course “Strong Suits: The Art, Philosophy, and Business of Thom Browne” during the spring semester.

Learn more:

Thom Browne’s Path to $500 Million, 500 Square Feet at a Time

The Zegna-owned brand seeks to double sales to over $500 million from $230 million in 2021 while maintaining its insider cachet. CEO Rodrigo Bazan sees opening intimate boutiques in offbeat locations as a path to keep growing in a luxury market dominated by European giants.

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Building a DRC Challenger Brand
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Building a DRC Challenger Brand