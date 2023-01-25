default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Tod’s 2022 Sales Top 1 Billion Euros

The facade of the Tod's store on Bond Street, London.
Tod's sales surpassed 1 billion euros in 2022. (Shutterstock)
By

The Italian luxury group’s revenue was up 13.9 percent from 2021, and 10 percent from 2019 pre-pandemic levels, reaching just over €1 billion ($1.09 billion).

Though sales in Greater China were down 8 percent, sales in the Americas rose 31.2 percent. The Tod’s brand saw strong growth across product categories and geographies with revenue up 19.1 percent to $509 million Euros, while the Roger Vivier brand saw a slowdown in March stemming from its China exposure. Revenue rose 7.1 percent to €264 million. The Hogan and Fay brands recorded growth in revenue of just above 10 percent.

”We are reaping the first results of the medium-term strategy that we have launched in recent years … We are continuing the development of our distribution network, with the opening of selected boutiques also in new markets and we are particularly focused on improving the organic growth,” said Diego Della Valle, chairman and chief executive of the group.

