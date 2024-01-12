Used Rolex Prices Show Signs of Stabilising

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
It’s not just sports superstars sitting front row at fashion week. Today, luxury labels are looking to work with emerging athletes from niche sports, giving rise to new dealmakers who match brands with eager skateboarders, boxers and rugby players.
Diane von Furstenberg looks back on her barrier-breaking career with longtime friend Deepak Chopra at BoF VOICES 2023.
After three years at the French luxury house, the designer is recommitting to her 8-year-old namesake label. In an interview with BoF, she revealed her ambitions to build the slow-and-steady, sustainable fashion brand of the future.
Even as high-end demand slows, outerwear continues to be one of fashion’s most dynamic categories. Executives from Fusalp, Yves Salomon, C.P. Company, Mackage and Selfridges reveal their strategies.