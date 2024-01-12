default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Used Rolex Prices Show Signs of Stabilising

A Rolex watch lies on its side on display.
An index of prices for used Rolex watches eked out a small gain last month in a sign of stabilisation for pre-owned timepieces after more than a year-and-a-half of steep declines. (Shutterstock)
By

An index of prices for used Rolex watches eked out a small gain last month in a sign of stabilisation for pre-owned timepieces after more than a year-and-a-half of steep declines.

The Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index, which tracks the 50 most traded Swiss watches by transaction value, was flat in December, while an index of Rolex models gained about 0.7 percent.

It’s a sign that prices for second-hand luxury timepieces may stop dropping. They surged during the pandemic as cash-flush consumers stuck at home snapped up hyped-up models from Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet online. Prices began falling sharply in April, 2022 as interest rates rose and cryptocurrency values dropped. The Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index hit fresh two-year lows in November.

Now, with US interest rates expected to begin declining this year, used luxury watch prices, particularly Rolex, may be stabilising. The Subdial Rolex Index has gained 1 percent in the previous two months while the overall index, which also contains models from Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet, was unchanged over the same period.

The index is still down about 7 percent over the past 12 months and about 30 percent in two years.

Learn more:

The State of Luxury Resale

The secondary market for luxury goods holds significant promise, but there are several key challenges to overcome, writes Luca Solca.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

How Athletes Became Fashion Week Royalty

It’s not just sports superstars sitting front row at fashion week. Today, luxury labels are looking to work with emerging athletes from niche sports, giving rise to new dealmakers who match brands with eager skateboarders, boxers and rugby players.

Post Chloé, Gabriela Hearst Charts Her Own Path

After three years at the French luxury house, the designer is recommitting to her 8-year-old namesake label. In an interview with BoF, she revealed her ambitions to build the slow-and-steady, sustainable fashion brand of the future.

How to Build a Luxury Outerwear Business

Even as high-end demand slows, outerwear continues to be one of fashion’s most dynamic categories. Executives from Fusalp, Yves Salomon, C.P. Company, Mackage and Selfridges reveal their strategies.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024