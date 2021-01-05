Bottega Veneta Goes Dark on Social Media

The Italian luxury brand, whose square-toe heels and padded leather clutches were among fashion’s It-products in 2020, deleted its accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday. The move follows an exclusive presentation, called “Salon 01 London,” in December, where only a select group of high-profile celebrities were invited to view the brand’s Spring 2021 collection.

Fashion relies heavily on social media for both direct communication with consumers as well as revenue-driving advertising and marketing, making the hiatus — the duration of which is yet unknown — surprising, especially during the pandemic. It is unclear whether the brand will continue to pursue influencer marketing deals despite not having its own profile. Bottega Veneta did not immediately respond to BoF’s request for comment.