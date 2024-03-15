TikTok Advertisers Will Look to Rivals if US Senate Moves Ahead on Ban

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The fashion PR company is buying the London-based consultancy and production agency.
As social media users tune out ads, content creators are putting more of their content behind a paywall. The hope is they can build a deeper connection with their followers – and make more money, too.
A Coach restaurant and coffee shop will open on March 4 next to one of the brand’s stores in the Indonesian capital.
The luxury giant is adjusting to a shifting media landscape that has made traditional advertising channels less effective but also opened up opportunities to tell niche stories on streaming platforms.