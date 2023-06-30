Andam Fashion Awards Announces 2023 Winners

LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, known for his gender-fluid designs, beat 12 other finalists to win the 2023 Andam Fashion Awards’ grand prize. The winners were announced at the Palais-Royal in Paris on Thursday.

The Parisian designer will receive £300,000 and a year-long mentorship from Riccardo Bellini, the president and chief executive officer of Chloé. Inspired by Christopher Isherwood’s 1964 novel, “A Single Man,” Nouchi’s spring/summer 2024 collection focussed on redefining male sensuality.

For the first time, the two runner-ups, Duran Lantink and Ester Manas, were awarded the Special Prize, established in 2022. The Pierre Bergé Prize was awarded to the latex-focussed brand Avellano by Arthur Avellano. Ukrainian designer Ruslan Baginskiy, whose hats were featured on Beyoncé's “Renaissance” tour, won the Accessories Prize, £100,000.

