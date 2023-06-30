default-output-block.skip-main
Andam Fashion Awards Announces 2023 Winners

LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show. (Getty Images)
LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, known for his gender-fluid designs, beat 12 other finalists to win the 2023 Andam Fashion Awards’ grand prize. The winners were announced at the Palais-Royal in Paris on Thursday.

The Parisian designer will receive £300,000 and a year-long mentorship from Riccardo Bellini, the president and chief executive officer of Chloé. Inspired by Christopher Isherwood’s 1964 novel, “A Single Man,” Nouchi’s spring/summer 2024 collection focussed on redefining male sensuality.

For the first time, the two runner-ups, Duran Lantink and Ester Manas, were awarded the Special Prize, established in 2022. The Pierre Bergé Prize was awarded to the latex-focussed brand Avellano by Arthur Avellano. Ukrainian designer Ruslan Baginskiy, whose hats were featured on Beyoncé's “Renaissance” tour, won the Accessories Prize, £100,000.

France’s Andam Fashion Prize Doubles Grants for Accessories, Innovation

Andam has increased its pool of available prizes to €700,000 ($737,000), the French industry consortium said as it launched the 2023 edition of its influential fashion awards.

