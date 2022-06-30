Boss Signs Deal with Aston Martin Racing Team As Formula One Heats Up

The Business of Fashion
The German label will design the AMF1 team wardrobe, providing formal apparel and race wear for its drivers, as well as a travel wardrobe for the entire team, according to a company statement Thursday.
Boss and Aston Martin will also co-design a capsule collection “featuring modern performance wear” which will be available in 2023.
The partnership, announced ahead of the British Grand Prix starting 1 July, is the latest in a growing number of tie-ups between fashion brands and Formula One.
In May, LVMH-owned Tiffany and Co. produced the podium trophies for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix race, while the group’s Berluti label inked a deal to dress the team of French carmaker Alpine.
UK-based sportswear brand Castore inked a long-term deal to create and supply apparel for the McLaren racing team.
