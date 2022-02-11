Fast-Fashion Giant Shein Plans $2.3 Supply Chain Hub

The Chinese fast fashion retailer plans to invest 15 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) to build a global supply chain centre in the southern Chinese port city of Guangzhou, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.

The project will reportedly cover an area as big as three football fields, according to an official document published Tuesday by the provincial Development and Reform Commission, showing planned construction projects for 2022 in Guangzhou.

The South China Morning Post said that as of Friday, the document could no longer be found on the government website.

Founded in 2008 in Nanjing by former wedding dress exporter Chris Xu, Shein is now one of the world’s fastest-growing apparel brands, selling its clothing and beauty products in over 200 countries. The company hired its first chief sustainability officer in December after coming under sustained criticism for its business practices.

