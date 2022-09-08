default-output-block.skip-main
Burberry Cancels Show, Retailers Close As Queen’s Mourning Begins

London Fashion Week’s organisers said brands should cancel parties and hold off on releasing runway images until after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and mourning period.
Queen Elizabeth II and Anna Wintour at Richard Quinn's Autumn/Winter 2018 show
Queen Elizabeth II and Anna Wintour at Richard Quinn's Autumn/Winter 2018 show. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died Thursday at her home in Scotland. (Getty Images)
By

Burberry cancelled its Spring-Summer 2023 runway show and British retailers including Selfridge’s and Liberty closed shop Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

London Fashion Week, which was due to begin September 16, will not be cancelled as the UK enters a national mourning period for the sovereign. But while brands should go ahead with holding core events like runway shows, the British Fashion Council (BFC) recommended other celebrations like store openings or parties be cancelled.

The BFC also suggested brands and media hold off on circulating images from presentations and shows, releasing them only after the national period of mourning has ended.

“London Fashion Week is a business-to-business event and an important moment for designers to show their collections at a specific moment in the fashion calendar,” the industry body said in a statement. “Shows and presentations of collections can continue but we are asking that designers respect the mood of the nation and period of national mourning.”

BFC also said retailers should immediately close their doors for 24 hours, as well as on the day of the funeral and that employees should wear black wristbands. Any shows scheduled for the day of the funeral (which has yet to be confirmed) should be rescheduled.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Burberry did not say whether its show, which had been due to take place September 17, would be rescheduled.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen,” the brand wrote. “We join the Royal Family in mourning her loss.”

Editor’s note: This piece was updated on September 9, 2022 at 11:19pm B.S.T.

