Calvin Klein Hires Jonathan Bottomley as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Bottomley, who previously served as CMO at the bedding brand Boll & Branch and before that as CMO for Ralph Lauren, will begin his tenure June 6. He will report in to Trish Donnelly, CEO of PVH Americas and Calvin Klein Global.

Bottomley’s appointment comes after Calvin Klein’s previous global chief marketing officer, Linh Peters, left the company in October, along with executive vice president Jamaal Layne. Both spent less than one year in their respective roles. The hire also comes at a time when Calvin Klein has started to see results from its hero product-first marketing strategy — one in which denim and logo-stamped underwear, zhushed up with timely brand collaborations, take centre stage.

