OTB Returned to Pre-Pandemic Level of Sales in 2021

The Italian fashion group, which owns Maison Margiela, Diesel and Jil Sander, among others, saw net sales reach just south of €1.5 billion ($1.71 billion) in 2021, up 18 percent compared to 2020 and about in line with 2019 levels. Its growth was driven by stellar performance in its luxury segment, including Maison Margiela, which grew 107 percent between 2019 and 2021.

Last year, OTB also closed its acquisition of Jil Sander, which reached a break-even point nine months after its arrival at the company. Net profit totalled €142 million.

The company attributed its 2021 success to investments in direct sales channel, including 38 new stores. Compared to 2019, e-commerce sales were up 34 percent. Going forward, OTB sees Asia as a considerable growth opportunity. It plans to double its 80 stores in China in the next three years.

