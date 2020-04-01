A.P.C.’s Jean Touitou: ‘I’m Ready for a War’

The Business of Fashion
The French brand, founded and run by Jean Touitou since 1987, is looking to the LVMH-backed private equity firm to help it scale internationally.
More than ever, the fashion industry is geared to generate buzz, but some brands are rethinking their dependence on marketing stunts.
The South African designer is taking a step back from the global stage by prioritising his local market, investing in DTC and working with new stockists across Africa.
Creative director Daniel Lee’s debut show underscored the luxury industry’s focus on designer shoes to drive growth, with a big nod to the hybrid glam-comfort styles that luxury customers now crave.