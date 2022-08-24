The Debrief | The Transformation of the Black Hair Care Market

The Business of Fashion
Monique Rodriguez turned a series of Instagram tutorials — where she made hair care concoctions out of ingredients found in her kitchen — into one of the most recognisable multicultural hair care brands in the US, Mielle Organics. The label just secured a reported $100 million non-controlling investment from Berkshire Partners that will help Rodriguez, who is now one of fewer than 100 Black women founders to have secured at least $1 million in funding, scale her business independently.
Products for natural hair is a billion-dollar-plus business in the US, and getting more attention from investors as they start to recognise its enormous untapped potential and historical neglect. At the same time, founders are re-thinking how products are made, marketed and distributed to consumers.
“The next class of Black hair care founders want to flip the narrative arc: this isn’t a segment, this is the market,” said BoF correspondent Sheena Butler-Young. “I think that’s where we’re headed. That’s the goal of these kinds of brands.”