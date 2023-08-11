The BoF Podcast | Why Entrepreneurial Success Is About More Than a Big Exit

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
New Incubation Ventures expands the scope and scale of the second edition of the Beauty & You India awards programme to celebrate the significant contributions of the beauty ecosystem and to continue its mission to discover, spotlight and propel the next generation of Indian beauty.
The manufacturer-turned-incubator has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and put its consumer businesses, including lines from Jonathan Van Ness and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, up for sale.
The luxury marketplace had hoped to take a “leading position” in the space when it launched cosmetics, skin care and hair care in April 2022 but found it harder than expected to attract shoppers.
At least 43 employees across both teams in New York will be let go, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the beauty conglomerate struggles to find its footing.