The BoF Podcast | Diane von Furstenberg on the Power of a Little Dress

After three years at the French luxury house, the designer is recommitting to her 8-year-old namesake label. In an interview with BoF, she revealed her ambitions to build the slow-and-steady, sustainable fashion brand of the future.
Even as high-end demand slows, outerwear continues to be one of fashion’s most dynamic categories. Executives from Fusalp, Yves Salomon, C.P. Company, Mackage and Selfridges reveal their strategies.
Global interest in African-made goods has grown in recent years but designers on the continent continue to face production challenges.
With global demand in flux, brands ramped up their presence at concert tours, Formula One races, tennis championships and more. New creative directors debuted at Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Burberry and Tom Ford.