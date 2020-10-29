The BoF Podcast: Dries Van Noten on Making Retail Meaningful in the Pandemic

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.
LONDON, United Kingdom — It's been just over two weeks since Dries Van Noten opened his latest store in downtown Los Angeles — a 8,500-square-foot, multi-storey building intended as a hub for art, fashion, music and community. In the latest episode of the BoF Podcast, the Belgian designer speaks with BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks about the inspiration behind his new brick-and-mortar venture and his plans for future fashion weeks.
Related Articles:
[ At Dries Van Noten, New Ways of Seeing ]
[ Dries Van Noten Proposes Reset to Fashion’s Deliveries and Discounting Calendar ]
[ What Happened to Rethinking the Fashion System? ]
Watch and listen to more #BoFLIVE conversations here. To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.