The BoF Podcast: Dries Van Noten on Making Retail Meaningful in the Pandemic

LONDON, United Kingdom — It's been just over two weeks since Dries Van Noten opened his latest store in downtown Los Angeles — a 8,500-square-foot, multi-storey building intended as a hub for art, fashion, music and community. In the latest episode of the BoF Podcast, the Belgian designer speaks with BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks about the inspiration behind his new brick-and-mortar venture and his plans for future fashion weeks.

It may seem counterintuitive to debut a new store during a pandemic, when shops are open one day and forced to close the next, but Van Noten's latest venture is an attempt to reimagine what brick and mortar can be. "Stores become very static. I wanted to have more of a youth club, where people can just come in… and do things," he said. He recently had four local artists come in and repaint the walls in an homage to street art.

One of the rooms in Van Noten's store serves as an archive of unsold garments from the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. It was inspired by the idea to slow down the fashion industry. "We have a room for men and a room for women where you have a selection of pieces from old collections."

When looking to the future, Van Noten reflects on the possibility of combining fashion shows with alternative ways to present collections — like fashion films or lookbooks. "By the time we go back to fashion shows, perhaps the fashion shows will be changed," Van Noten said. "It felt not right to see — in the times we are in — a fashion show."

