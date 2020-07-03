The BoF Podcast: Giles Deacon on Carving Out His Own Fashion Calendar

The Business of Fashion
LONDON, United Kingdom — Designer Giles Deacon's list of clients is impressive, including Billie Porter, Sarah Jessica Parker and the New York City ballet, while his runway shows were once counted as one of the most exciting events at London Fashion Week. But a few years ago, he decided to leave all that behind, focusing on growing his private client business instead. In the latest episode of The BoF Podcast, Deacon spoke with BoF Founder and Editor-in-Chief Imran Amed about what it's been like to buck the system in a meaningful way.
