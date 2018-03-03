The BoF Podcast: Inside the Power of Meditation, How It Can Reduce Stress and Boost Creativity

This week on Inside Fashion, Imran Amed sits down with Bob Roth, one of the worlds leading meditation teachers, to discuss the phenomenon known as the “epidemic of stress” and the powerful wellbeing benefits of transcendental meditation.

Speaking about the rising popularity — and the growing necessity — of meditation for those in high-stress, technology-dependent industries like fashion, where resilience, creativity and innovation are key to success, Roth deconstructs the three forms of meditation: focused attention, open monitoring and self transcending. He unpacks the misgivings and misconceptions of meditation, with advice on how to find a style that resonates with each individual's needs.

Alongside his role as chief executive of the David Lynch Foundation, Roth has practiced and taught transcendental meditation for the past 45 years to the likes of Oprah, Karlie Kloss, Stella McCartney and Gisele Bündchen, each attesting to the practice to maintain productivity and clarity in their personal and professional lives.

