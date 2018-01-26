The BoF Podcast: Inside Fashion with Imran Amed and Tim Blanks

In this first episode, I’ll be joined by none other than our inimitable editor-at-large, Tim Blanks, to talk about what has been a very busy week in fashion news. Not only as Tim comes back from the men’s and couture shows, but there has also been a lot of breaking news this week, including the return of Hedi Slimane to Celine, the acquisition of YNAP by Richemont, and the controversy surrounding the racist notes, and transphobic and homophobic videos that surfaced from Miroslava Duma.

Subscribe to BoF Professional for unlimited access to BoF articles, plus exclusive benefits for members.