default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
News & Analysis

The BoF Podcast: Inside Fashion with Imran Amed and Tim Blanks

This series will feature original conversations with members of the BoF community, looking at the news and events from the week inside fashion.
By

In this first episode, I’ll be joined by none other than our inimitable editor-at-large, Tim Blanks, to talk about what has been a very busy week in fashion news. Not only as Tim comes back from the men’s and couture shows, but there has also been a lot of breaking news this week, including the return of Hedi Slimane to Celine, the acquisition of YNAP by Richemont, and the controversy surrounding the racist notes, and transphobic and homophobic videos that surfaced from Miroslava Duma.

Subscribe to BoF Professional for unlimited access to BoF articles, plus exclusive benefits for members.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
How to Build and Independent Beauty Brand
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
How to Build and Independent Beauty Brand