The BoF Podcast: Inside the Magic and Math of Digital Marketing

As co-owner and chief creative officer of PAPER Communications, Drew Elliott has established himself as an authority on creating content that connects with global audiences. PAPER’s Jean-Paul Goude cover of Kim Kardashian — which Elliott created and commissioned — drove 16 million people to the PAPER website in just two days and made up 1 percent of all Google traffic in the United States. In his Digital Marketing course for BoF, he reveals the secret on how to make your video content go viral and “Break The Internet.”

“The thing that I love about the phrase ‘Break the Internet’ is that it’s a false bar, it’s a bar that cannot actually be attained,” Drew Elliott tells Imran Amed. “The Internet is unbreakable!”

While other publications “put everything out on the table and you can almost see their marketing structure inside,” at PAPER, Elliott likes to keep those things behind the scenes, showing only the creative side of an editorial, cover or video. As chief creative officer of PAPER, Elliott was also tasked with modernising the publication — “a tension of counterculture and pop culture,” as he calls it — now at a new stage of development following a significant investment announced late last year.

“Media is versatile, and entertainment is versatile, and you can create whatever you want with these ingredients,” says Elliott of his unique marketing strategy, which he reveals in the new course.

In the latest episode of Inside Fashion, Drew Elliott talks to Imran Amed about his BoF Digital Marketing course, including the key lessons learnt and his secret formula of "magic and math," discusses what people should know about the changes in marketing after the digital revolution, and gives advice to young creatives wanting to make it in the industry.

