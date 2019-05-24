default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
News & Analysis

The BoF Podcast: Kim Jones on the Legacy and Futurism of Luxury Curation

Speaking in conversation with BoF Editor-at-Large Tim Blanks, Dior’s menswear artistic director discusses everything from extra-terrestrial life to ancient Egypt and, of course, his philosophy as a designer.
Kim Jones | Photo: Brett Lloyd
By
Sponsored by:

To subscribe to the BoF Podcast, please follow this link.

Subscribe to BoF Professional for unlimited access to BoF articles, plus exclusive benefits for members. For a limited time, enjoy a 25 percent discount on the first year of an annual membership, exclusively for podcast listeners. Simply, click here: http://bit.ly/2KoRRBH, select the Annual Package and use code PODCAST2019 at the checkout.

LONDON, United Kingdom — "We'd have to be arrogant to think we're the only people to live in the universe," says Kim Jones, musing on the probability of life beyond Earth before jumping to the "sensory overload" of visiting the pyramids of Egypt.

For Jones, it's all about multitudes and striking a thoughtful balance between polarising forces; private passions versus high-profile artistic output; the cult of the personality versus innate shyness; futurism versus wearability; the heritage of luxury archives versus the significance of new collections; streetwear versus sartorial elegance.

Also facing Jones in his position as menswear director at Dior is the tension between his own aesthetic and the existing legacy of such a storied brand. "I like to go into a brand and work with the pillars of the house rather than just set my own." In his aversion to a mindset of nostalgia, "I don't reference my own work but I guess it's inside my head subconsciously."

In his first year at Dior, Jones has noticed surprising emergent compatibilities that have made his biggest inspiration Christian Dior himself. The founder's gallerist background and media savvy, which placed him ahead of his time, speaks to Jones' collaborations with artists as well as his futuristic aesthetic and keen awareness of the interplay between art and commercial viability.

"There's a point where it gets too futuristic and people can't wear it," says Jones, revealing an awareness that — like many of his assertions — coexists in careful balance with another facet of his worldview. In this case, a love of subversion and futurism is up against the linear reality of fashion seasons and what he calls "the purpose" of his role as designer: "To keep my bosses happy and to sell things people want to buy and love."

To contact The Business of Fashion with comments, questions, or speaker ideas please e-mail podcast@businessoffashion.com.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
How to Build and Independent Beauty Brand
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
How to Build and Independent Beauty Brand