The BoF Podcast | How to Turn Our Fear of AI Into Optimism

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Like the internet back in 1993, AI is still in its infancy. It’s impossible to predict exactly where it will take us, but things are developing quickly and in many incredible ways, writes Imran Amed.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion's technology and e-commerce professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s commercial and creative landscape.
A “super app” combining social media, payments, shopping and more would theoretically be a major step to unlocking social commerce and livestream shopping in the West, and Elon Musk says that’s exactly what he wants to build. He shouldn’t get his hopes up.
Executives have been highlighting the technology more often on earnings calls, suggesting more businesses are adopting it — and maybe giving it a shoutout to impress investors.