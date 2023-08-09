Fashion Execs Can’t Stop Talking About AI

The Business of Fashion
From ChatGPT to Midjourney to Runway, the emerging technology is already showing why it could be one of the most consequential in decades for the fashion industry. Early adopters and experts unpack the opportunities and challenges of putting gen AI to use to design products, create campaigns and other content, and better connect with customers.
A new wave of ChatGPT assistants from companies like Shopify and Kering could transform how we shop online. It’s unclear how well they actually work, so BoF took them for a spin.
Supercharged chatbots, hyper-personalised marketing copy and new ways for shoppers to discover fashion online are just a few of the dream applications for ChatGPT and similar AI models.
BoF Insights’ guide to digital assets in fashion, which examines the rise of the metaverse and underlying technological, social and consumer shifts, plus includes a playbook for how to seize the opportunity.
Fashion’s NFT collections have shared a similar trajectory: They launched with a lot of hype, but then enthusiasm quickly faded. Today, brands haven’t given up on NFTs, but they’re looking for more practical uses for the technology.
One company using artificial intelligence to help fashion businesses identify their links to China’s Xinjiang region received a public vote of confidence last week when it struck a multi-year deal with US Customs and Border Protection.
The copying claims in the latest lawsuit against Shein are the sort fast-fashion retailers have fended off for years. Where they take a new turn is their assertion that Shein’s infringement is driven by an algorithm.
Instalment payment services helped fuel sales for years. But high interest rates could soon have shoppers pulling back.