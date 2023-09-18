At London Fashion Week, Mitfords and a Megabrand

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Susie Lau reports from the first half of London Fashion Week: JW Anderson, Roksanda, Molly Goddard and more.
Many of the most promising young labels to participate in London’s NewGen scheme went boom… before they went bust. But the programme, which turns 30 this year, enables a laboratory of creativity that benefits the whole industry, writes Susanna Lau.
The event showcased Anna Wintour’s power to convene stars from across popular culture and positioned fashion — and the Vogue brand — as a kind of connective tissue between the worlds of music, film, theatre and more.
Accessories are a major part of Daniel Lee’s brief at Britain’s biggest fashion brand. In an exclusive preview with Tim Blanks, the designer breaks down how his Spring/Summer 2024 collection addresses the challenge.
As London Fashion Week kicks off, BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed sits down with four London-based creative talents to explore how the city’s rich creative scene stems from its unique cultural diversity and the sense of community and collaboration this provides.
