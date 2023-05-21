Dior’s ‘Global Atelier’ Turns to Mexico

The Business of Fashion
Designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Anthony Vaccarello proposed clothes for harder times, writes Tim Blanks.
Pietro Beccari will succeed Michael Burke leading LVMH flagship Louis Vuitton, while Delphine Arnault will become Dior’s new CEO as part of the luxury conglomerate’s biggest executive reshuffle in years.
How the 75-year-old luxury house tripled its revenue in just four years, according to BoF luxury editor Robert Williams.
The film festival has become an increasingly important launchpad for luxury brands such as Versace, which will reveal a collection co-designed by Dua Lipa on Tuesday. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
The social-media savvy designer is leaving the ready-to-wear brand after a single season.
Shares fell 6 percent after deteriorating sales in the Americas overshadowed a resurgence in Chinese demand. The British megabrand is in the midst of a transformation under CEO Jonathan Akeroyd and designer Daniel Lee.
Part platform, part community, part innovation hub, L.E.D. Studio is a space to experiment with creative concepts using ‘less environmentally destructive’ practices. For the launch, Preston is rolling out an online store, a scholarship fund and a creative agency.