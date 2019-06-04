default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

None of Your Business with Gabriela Hearst

In the third episode of our brand new series, we test the business savvy of Gabriela Hearst, the entrepreneur redefining American luxury.

By
  • BoF Team

Welcome to "None of Your Business," a brand new feature where we test the business acumen of fashion's foremost figures. In the hot seat this time is Gabriela Hearst, the Uruguayan-American fashion designer and pioneer of new American Luxury.

Watch Gabriela as she teaches us the difference between stocks and shares, how to balance sustainability and business, what a COO is, and what she won't do without some mezcal inside her.

Click here to see episode one of "None of Your Business" with Huda Kattan.

Click here to see episode two of "None of Your Business" with Serena Williams.

