The State of Fashion 2022 Q&A With the Authors

This #BoFLIVE event was based on the ‘The State of Fashion 2021 Report’ article. Click here to read our full analysis.

In December, BoF and McKinsey’s annual State of Fashion report forecast that global fashion sales will finally surpass their pre-pandemic levels in 2022 after falling off a cliff at the onset of the pandemic in 2020. That’s not the only highlight ahead: Fashion companies are also set to unlock new opportunities in the digital world and further refine their sustainability strategies in the coming year. But as uncertainty persists, they’ll also face continued headwinds in the form of ongoing supply chain issues, market challenges and macroeconomic risks.

On the latest BoF Live, BoF founder and chief executive Imran Amed and Achim Berg, senior partner at McKinsey & Co., the co-authors of the report, take audience questions on the report’s key findings and predictions for the year ahead, discussing the short-term monetisation opportunities of operating in the metaverse, how direct to consumer brands are dealing with the industry’s main challenges and if fashion brands should partner with external resale companies, among other topics.

